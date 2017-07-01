ಸಹೋದ್ಯೋಗಿಯ ಮೇಲೆ ಗುಂಡು ಹಾರಿಸಿ ತಾನೂ ಮೃತನಾದ ವೈದ್ಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Multiple people have been shot at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York city, the US police say. Gun fire broke out at 2.50 pm local time inside the hospital. The police said that the shooter is being sought.The police are going from floor to floor of the hospital looking for the shooter who is believed to have a rifle and has barricaded himself. The police say that the shooter is a former employee of the hospital.