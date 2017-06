ಮೀಡಿಯಂ, ಲಾರ್ಜ್ ಅಲ್ಲ ಸ್ವಾಮಿ, ಇದು 2 ಕಿಲೋಮೀಟರ್ ಉದ್ದದ ಪಿಜ್ಜಾ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, June 12, 2017, 12:53 [IST]

A pizza almost two km long, made in east of Los Angeles, became the world's longest as it exceeded the previous record set in Italy last year. Dozens of chefs and people worked at the Auto Club Speedway of California in Fontana to make the pizza, which broke the previous record when it reached the length of 6,333 feet or 1.93 km.