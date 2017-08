International

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A television actress of Indian origin had a lucky escape during the Barcelona terror attack when she hid in the freezer of a restaurant. Laila Rouass (46) who was on a holiday in the city with her 10-year-old daughter Inez Khan. Rouass, who is married to British snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan, began her television career in India as a VJ on Channel V during the 1990s.