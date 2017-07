ಉಗ್ರರಿಂದ ಮುಕ್ತಗೊಂಡ ಮೊಸುಲ್, 39 ಭಾರತೀಯರು ಎಲ್ಲಿ?

International

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 6:13 [IST]

English summary

The fall of Mosul from the hands of the Islamic State has brought hope to the families of the 39 Indians who were taken hostage in 2014. The three year battle for Mosul was finally won by the Iraq Army which claimed to take over the area from the ISIS.