ಅಮೆರಿಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೂಟೌಟ್: ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬ ಭಾರತೀಯನ ಬಲಿ

We are coordinating with the investigative agencies. They have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits. /4

Story first published: Saturday, April 8, 2017, 11:14 [IST]

English summary

The 26 year old Punjabi man Vikram Jaryal, who's working as a clerk at AM-PM gas station in Washington state, was reportedly shot by a couple of robbers. According to police, Vikram was shot in head even after he handed over the money they demanded for. Also, they are investigating this case on the lines of hate crime.