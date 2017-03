ನ್ಯೂ ಜೆರ್ಸಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಟೆಕ್ಕಿಯ ಕೊಲೆ

ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಮನೆಯಿಂದಲೇ ಕಂಪನಿಯ ಸೇವೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೊಡಗಿದ್ದಾಗ ಶಶಿಕಲಾ ಕೊಲೆಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆಂದು ನ್ಯೂ ಜೆರ್ಸಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

English summary

A woman techie from Andhra Pradesh and her 7-year-old son were found dead in their home in New Jersey on Thursday.N Sasikala, 38, and the child were stabbed "multiple times", US law enforcement officials said but ruled out that the brutal killings were hate crime.