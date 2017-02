ಕ್ಯಾಲಿಫೋರ್ನಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಮನೆಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬಿದ್ದ ವಿಮಾನ: 4 ಸಾವು

ರಿವರ್ ಸೈಡ್ ಕೌಂಟಿಯ ನಗರಾಡಳಿತದ ವಿಮಾನ ನಿಲ್ದಾಣದಿಂದ ಗಗನಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾರಿದ ಕೆಲವೇ ನಿಮಿಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪತನಗೊಂಡ ವಿಮಾನ.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

At least four people were killed and two hospitalized when a small plane crashed into two houses in California's Riverside County late on Monday evening. Reports state that five people are also missing.