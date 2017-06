ನೆದರ್ ಲ್ಯಾಂಡ್ಸ್ ನ ಹೇಗ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶ್ವ ಯೋಗ ದಿನಾಚರಣೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Monday, June 19, 2017, 18:18 [IST]

The largest ever Yoga event in the Netherlands with participation of nearly 1000 people was organised in The Hague on June 18, 2017, Sunday to mark the Third International Day of Yoga. The event was organised by the Embassy of India with the support of The Hague City Council in the Atrium of the City Hall.