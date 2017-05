ಈಜಿಪ್ಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಂಡಿನ ದಾಳಿ 23 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾವು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, May 26, 2017

23 persons have died and 25 injured after gunmen opened fire on two buses and a truck carrying Coptic Christians in Minya, Egypt on Friday The attack happened as the victims traveled from Beni Suef province to the Anba Samuel monastery near the southern city of Minya.