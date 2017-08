ಹೂಸ್ಟನ್: ಪ್ರವಾಹದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿದ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಭಾರತೀಯರ ರಕ್ಷಣೆ

International

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

@CGHoust has informed me that 200 Indian students at University of Houston are marooned. They are surrounded by neck deep water. /1

Indian students Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia are in ICU. We are ensuring that their relatives reach there at the earliest. /4

English summary

Two Indian students are in a critical condition after they nearly drowned in Lake Bryan in the US state of Texas, which is battling "catastrophic" flooding and torrential rains after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc, claiming at least five lives.