''ಒಬ್ಬ ಉಗ್ರರನ್ನು ಕೊಂದರೆ, 10 ಉಗ್ರರು ಹುಟ್ಟುತ್ತಾರೆ''

India

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Unnerved by the Indian security forces’ recent successes against terrorists in the Kashmir valley, separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday sought to justify violence in the state.