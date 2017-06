ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಜೊತೆ ಯೋಗಾಸನ ಮಾಡಿದ 50,000 ಜನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 21, 2017, 9:51 [IST]

English summary

"Today, Yoga has become a part of so many lives. Yoga’s popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India", Prime minister Narendra modi told today (June 21st). He had performed Yoga with 50,000 participants and was addressing people in Ramabai rally ground, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh during international Yoga day on June 21st.