ಕೇಂದ್ರದ 'ಆಧಾರ್ ಕಡ್ಡಾಯ'ಕ್ಕೆ ತಡೆ ನೀಡಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ – ಸುಪ್ರಿಂ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 11:58 [IST]

English summary

The Supreme Court has refused to pass an interim order directing the Centre not to insist on Aadhaar card for getting benefits under social welfare schemes. The SC asked the petitioner to show proof of children being deprived of the mid-day meal scheme if they did not have Aadhaar.