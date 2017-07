'ರಾಮ ಮಂದಿರಕ್ಕೆ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿದ್ರೆ ಮುಸ್ಲಿಮರಿಗೆ ಹಜ್ ಗೆ ಹೋಗಲು ಬಿಡಲ್ಲ'

India

Ramesh B

English summary

In remarks that may snowball into a controversy, BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Rajput has said that Muslims may be “denied” Haj pilgrimage if they “oppose” the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.In a video posted on his Facebook wall, the MLA from Bundelkhand’s Charkhari is seen making a communally charged speech in which he also rakes up Partition.