ಶಿರಡಿ ಸಾಯಿಬಾಬಾಗೆ 2 ಕೆ.ಜಿ. ತೂಕದ ಚಿನ್ನದ ಪಾದುಕೆ ನೀಡಿದ ಭಕ್ತೆ

India

Chethan

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, July 9, 2017, 12:26 [IST]

English summary

A Woman devotee from Surat has donated golden sandals (Padukas) to Shirdi Sai baba on Sunday. These padukas weigh about 2 k.g. in total said Sai baba temple administration.