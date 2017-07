488 ಸಂಸದರ ಮತಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ನಾಯ್ಡು ಮುಂದಿನ ಉಪರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Venkaiah Naidu the NDA's candidate for the vice presidential election is heading for a comfortable win. Naidu was selected by the NDA to take on the opposition's candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the VP poll to be held on August 5.