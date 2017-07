2019 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ. 55 ಮತಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ : ಸಮೀಕ್ಷೆ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

An analysis conducted by the BJP suggests that the party would bag 55 per cent of the vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. If this feat is achieved that it would be only the second time since independence that a party would get over 50 per cent of the vote share.