ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಶಿವಸೇನೆ ಸತತ ಮೂರನೇ ಬಾರಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಕೈಕೊಡುತ್ತಾ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 9, 2017, 8:08 [IST]

English summary

Will the Shiv Sena ditch the BJP again like it did in 2007 when the next President of India is to be elected. The Shiv Sena has indicated that it would take an independent view and not that of the NDA that it is part of during the Presidential elections.