ಶಂಕರ ರಾಮನ್ ಕೊಲೆ ಕೇಸ್ ಗೆ ರಿಪಬ್ಲಿಕ್ ಟಿವಿಯ ಹೊಸ ಟ್ವಿಸ್ಟ್?

India

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Republic TV has revealed a video clip, related to 2004 murder case in which Shankara Raman was hacked to death in Kanchipuram of Tamilnadu and following that, Kanchi Mutt Swamiji Sri Jayendra Saraswati was arrested in connection to Shankar Raman Murder Case. According to Republic TV, Kanchi Sri reveals many informations regarding the murder case of Shankar Raman during an police interrogation.