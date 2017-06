'ಡಿಡಿ ಮುಂದೆ ಡಲ್ ಹೊಡೆಯಲಿವೆ ಎಲ್ಲ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಚಾನಲ್'!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 14:32 [IST]

English summary

In an interview with OneIndia, Shashi Shekhar, the new CEO of Prasar Bharti, speaks about the road ahead and adds, "when we are done restoring the glory of DD and AIR by 2022 the rest will look like pale versions of a transformed DD and AIR".