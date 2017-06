ಸ್ವಂತ ಮನೆ ಖರೀದಿಗೆ ಇದು ಸೂಕ್ತ ಸಮಯ, ಯಾಕೆ ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 17:04 [IST]

English summary

Owning a house of your own is a feeling that nothing else can match. Your own house is your domain where you can be yourself, relax, leave your worries behind and spend time with your family. It is always better to have a house of your own rather than live in a rented house and the current financial scenario in India has made it even more easy and convenient for people to buy a house.