ಬಯಲಿಗೆ ಬಂತು ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಂ ಬಾಬಾನ ಮತ್ತೊಂದು ರಾಸಲೀಲೆ?

India

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Speculations are rife that Honeypreet Insan might take a more important position in the controversial sect since the future of her 'dad' Baba Ram Rahim hangs in balance.