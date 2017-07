ತಿರುಗುಬಾಣವಾಯ್ತು ಆರ್ ಜೆಡಿ ಹೂಡಿದ್ದ ನಯವಂಚನೆಯ ಸಂಚು!

India

Trupti Hegde

English summary

When the CBI raided Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar saw an opportunity to come out of an alliance he was never comfortable with to begin in the first place. Nitish had sought the resignation of the junior Yadav as the deputy chief minister of Bihar, but the RJD stayed firm and did not give in. There are various factors that were taken into account before Nitish put in his papers on Wednesday. Sources say that Nitish at first had no plans of derailing the Grand Alliance in Bihar. He wanted to wait a while longer and then back into the NDA fold while the 2019 elections were nearing.