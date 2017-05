ಇಂಜಿನಿಯರಿಂಗ್ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ, ಸಬ್ಜರ್ ಉಗ್ರ ಸಂಘಟನೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥನಾದ ಕತೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 13:30 [IST]

English summary

He replaced Burhan Wani as the commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen on July 10 2016. This was exactly two days after Burhan was killed in an encounter by security forces. Sabzar Bhat, the successor to Wani was today killed in an encounter at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir.