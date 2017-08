ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ : ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಚಾಣಾಕ್ಯ, ಸರಳ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

He is tough, a task master and yet a simple person. He is termed as a modern day Chanakya and a man seen as capable of winning any election. This is the 53 year old Amit Shah, the national president of the BJP. Shah believes in three things- Karyakarta, vichardara and karyalaya.