English summary

Supreme Court directed the National Investigation Agency to probe an alleged case of Love Jihad in Kerala. The court said that the case will be probed under the supervision of retired Supreme Court judge, R V Raveendran. The bench’s order came after Kerala-based 27 years old Muslim man Shafin Jahan challenged the annulment of his marriage to Akhila alias Hadiya by the Kerala High Court on May 24.