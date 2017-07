'ನಿಮ್ಮನ್ನು ದೇವತೆಯೆಂದು ಕರೆಯಲೇ' ಎಂದು ಸುಷ್ಮಾರನ್ನು ಕೇಳಿದ್ದು ಯಾರು?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

Our government is corrupt, we don't hate India. I've been to India and I swear I love India and the Indians. In fact, everyone here does!!

@SushmaSwaraj what do I call you? Superwoman? God? No words to describe your generosity! Love you maam Can't stop praising you in tears!🙏🏻❤️

Lots and lost of love and respect from here. Wish you were our Prime Minister, this country would've changed!

English summary

What do i call you? God? This was the tweet from a lady from Pakistan who got a medical visa thanks to Sushma Swaraj. The External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue a visa to a Pakistani national for medical treatment in India.