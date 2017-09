ಮೊಹರಂ ನಂತರ ದುರ್ಗಾಪೂಜೆ: ಇದು ಮಮತಾ ಬ್ಯಾನರ್ಜಿ ಕೋಮುವಾದ

India

Balaraj Tantri

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

In a more charged re-run of last year, the immersion of Goddess Durga idols and Muharram are set for a head-on collision. Durga idol immersions, set for September 30, Oct 1st, would be allowed only till 6 pm (Sep 30) and would resume on October 2, after Muharram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.