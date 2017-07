ಕೇರಳ ಆರ್ ಎಸ್ ಎಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತನ ಸಾವಿಗೆ ರಾಜನಾಥ್ ಸಂತಾಪ

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

I have expressed my concern with the law and order situation in the state of Kerala. Political violence is unacceptable in a democracy. 2/3

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinrayi Vijayan today regarding the recent incidents of political violence in the state. 1/3

English summary

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed concern over the killing of an RSS worker in Kerala. E Rajesh an RSS worker was attacked by four youth wing activists of the CPI-M on Saturday at Tiruvananthapuram. He succumbed to injuries.