ಉಪ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಪತಿ ಚುನಾವಣೆ: ಎನ್ ಡಿಎ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಯಾಗಿ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯ ನಾಯ್ಡು?

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The rumour mills are abuzz with the name of Venkaiah Naidu who the BJP could chose as its candidate for the next Vice President of India. While some in BJP circles say that he is a front runner to the post of VP, others point out that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is unlikely to let go of him from the Cabinet.