ರಾಮ್ ರಹೀಮ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ತೀರ್ಪು ಹಿನ್ನಲೆ, ಚಂಡೀಗಢದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಿಗಿ ಭದ್ರತೆ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

English summary

In the alleged rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce its verdict on August 25. Now, more than 5,000 policemen are being plotted both in the array of villages where Ram Rahim commands a mass following, and in the areas leading to the court in Panchkula, on the outskirts of Chandigarh.