ವೈದ್ಯರ ಜಗಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೂಸು ಸತ್ತೋಯ್ತು! ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನದಲ್ಲೊಂದು ಹೇಯಕೃತ್ಯ!

Doctors Fight Inside Operation Theatre in Jodhpur, Newborn Dies Outrageous and shocking.. They shud be put behind bars #Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/z2B6An3nRj

Doctors in Umaid hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan fight while operating on a pregnant woman, the woman lost her baby. The video of verbal fight between two doctors is becoming viral now.