ಡಾನ್ಸ್ ಬಾರ್ ಆದ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಶಾಲೆ: ವೈರಲ್ ಆಯ್ತು ವಿಡಿಯೋ

#WATCH : Government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur turned into a 'dance bar' by locals on the night of #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/NGz8YypQCc

A brazen act of disrespecting temple of education, a school, was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur District. A government primary school, situated in Tetriya village of Jamalpur, was turned into a dance bar on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on August 7th.