ಎಚ್1ಬಿ ವೀಸಾ : ಭಾರತದ ಐಟಿ ಇಂಡಸ್ಟ್ರಿಗೆ ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಸುದ್ದಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thank you @realDonaldTrump U.S. Citizens for U.S. jobs, not foreign H-1B workers. https://t.co/rEcgy2FfV6

Story first published: Saturday, March 4, 2017, 12:51 [IST]

English summary

This is bad news for the Indian IT industry. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services on Friday announced that it will temporarily suspend its premium processing for all H1-B petitions from April 3 onwards.