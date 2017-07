ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದಲ್ಲಿ ಎಟಿಎಂ ಲೂಟಿ ಮಾಡಲು ಲಷ್ಕರ್ ಪಡೆಯಿಂದ ಐನಾತಿ ಪ್ಲ್ಯಾನ್

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The militants of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba took the help of a non-local Sandeep to loot ATMs in the state, the Inspector General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Munir Khan said. He said that Sandeep a resident of Uttar Pradesh has now been apprehended and is being questioned.