ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ: ಆ. 15ರಂದು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಧ್ವಜ ಹಾರಿಸಲು ಮದರಸಾಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚನೆ

India

Chethan

UP Madarsa Shiksha Parishad directs all Madarsas in the state to unfurl national flag and recite national anthem on August 15 pic.twitter.com/rZr44e1YXl

English summary

The Yogi Adityanath government has asked madrasas affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad to pay tribute to freedom fighters and organise cultural programmes on August 15. This is reportedly the first time that they have been asked to hold cultural programmes on Independence Day.