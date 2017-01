ಉಪ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕಾ ಚಮತ್ಕಾರ ತೋರಬಲ್ಲರೆ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 11:08 [IST]

English summary

The list of star campaigners released by the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017 has the name of Priyanka Gandhi. Her name is among the 40 released by the party for the crucial UP polls where the Congress is battling it out with its alliance partner the Samajwadi Party.