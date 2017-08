ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿನ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮೆಚ್ಚಿದ ನಾಸಾ!

India

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Among 86,000 designs submitted by contestants across the world for NASA's "Cubes in Space" contest, 80 get selected. One of these 80 technological marvels is a 64 grams satellite, said to be world's lightest, which was carried to space on Terrier-Improved Orion Rocket on June 22, 2017. Pride is that this minuscule marvel was designed by a class 12th student from Tamil Nadu.