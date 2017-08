ಡಾ.ಭಕ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ನಮ್ಮದೊಂದು ಸಲಾಮ್

India

ಮಾಧುರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Gynaecologist Dr.Bhakti Yadav from Indore, Madhya Pradesh who also won Padma Shri award has been treating patients free of cost. Yadav ( 91) is the first woman from Indore to hold an MBBS degree. She has been treating patients free of cost for the past 68 years.