ಕೇಂದ್ರದಿಂದ ರೈತರಿಗೆ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಗಿಫ್ಟ್, ಬೆಳೆ ಸಾಲ ಬಡ್ಡಿದರದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇಕಡಾ 3 ಇಳಿಕೆ

Story first published: Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 14:16 [IST]

Union Cabinet clears interest subvention scheme for farmers. Crop loans upto Rs. 3 lakhs made available to the prompt payee farmers at 4% interest rate only. Cabinet has approved total expenditure of Rs. 20,339 crore in the current financial year as Interest subsidy on short term crop loans.