ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಉಳಿಸಲು ಉಜಾಲ ಯೋಜನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸರಕಾರದ ಶ್ರಮವಿದು

Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 17:05 [IST]

Under - Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances(UJALA), the government intends to distribute energy efficient appliances at subsidized rates across the country. Presently, the government is distributing LED Lamps, Tubelights and five star rated fans.