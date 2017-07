ಆಧಾರ್ ಅಧಿಕೃತ ಮೊಬೈಲ್ ಅಪ್ಲಿಕೇಷನ್ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

India

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Download #mAadhaar from https://t.co/6o4DdtWs3B on any android phone running on Android 5.0 & up. Registered Mob. No. required to sign-up. pic.twitter.com/J60Q5vC7M2

English summary

Unique Identification Authority of India has launched mAadhaar app for mobile users that will allow you to carry your Aadhaar card on your smartphone.