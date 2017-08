ಕಾಸರಗೋಡು ಮೂಲದ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ದುಬೈನಲ್ಲಿ ದುರಂತ ಅಂತ್ಯ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Sad to know about the untimely demise of BJP's former municipal councillor Sunitha Prashanth.Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/R5ZGYPx4Ao

English summary

A Kerala politician Sunitha Prashanth was killed in an accident after falling from a moving car on Dhaid Road in Sharjah. The Khaleej Times quoted sources as saying that Sunitha Prashanth (40) from Kerala was killed in the incident after she hit her head on a lamppost after falling off the car.