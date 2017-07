ಜಿಎಸ್ ಟಿ ಗುಂಗಲ್ಲಿ ಸದ್ದೇ ಆಗುತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ವೈದ್ಯರ ದಿನ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Remembering Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy & all doctors like him who work relentlessly to ensure our good health 😊😊 National #DoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/U98l3vvn3o

They are real incarnations of god on this earth.Wishing a happy #DoctorsDay to all doctors working tirelessly towards the service of mankind pic.twitter.com/JssUFJ3LbU

Wishing a happy #DoctorsDay to all the doctors who dedicate their lives in the service of mankind. pic.twitter.com/NCrNC9sikJ

Happy #DoctorsDay to all doctors, Who serve relentlessly to help patients, Sacrificing their personal lives pic.twitter.com/gAAaTZyCb4

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 14:38 [IST]

English summary

Indians are celebrating 'National Doctors' day' on July 1st of every year. July 1st is the Birth and death day of former chief minister of West Bengal and a famous doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy. Here are the twitter statements related to Doctors' Day'