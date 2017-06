ಜೋಕನ್ನೆಲ್ಲ ಕೇಳಿ ನವಿಲುಗಳು ಅಳಲು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭಿಸಿದರೆ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 19:02 [IST]

English summary

What will happen if peacock uses Johnson baby shampoo? Why peacocks enjoy walking in the rain? Why one should stop joking about peacock? Twitter jokes make mockery of our national bird Peacock. Peacock would have filed defamation case had the national bird could act and think like a man.