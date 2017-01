ಎಚ್ 1ಬಿ ವೀಸಾ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮೋದಿಗೆ ಫೋನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿವರಿಸಿದ ಟ್ರಂಪ್

ಉಭಯ ಕುಶಲೋಪರಿ ಮಾತುಕತೆ ವೇಳೆ ದ್ವಿಪಕ್ಷೀಯ ಬಾಂಧವ್ಯ, ಅದರಲ್ಲೂ ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಎಚ್ 1ಬಿ ವೀಸಾ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ನಾಯಕರು.

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 2:04 [IST]

English summary

The president of America assures talented techies of India will have no obstacles to work in US, even though his government has takes tough measures about H1b visas.