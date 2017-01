ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ : ಪ್ರವಾಸಿ ದಿವಸ, ಚಳಿಗಾಲ, ಮೋದಿ ಇನ್ ಬೆಂಗ್ಳೂರ್

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ

Members of Citizens for Bengaluru staged a freeze mob Protesting against the l incidence of alleding of mass molestation of girls at MG Road, at the scene of crime. The protest depicted scenes of aggression and defence among the genders, showcasing the reality of the the daily lives of women everywhere in Bengaluru on Saturday.PTI Photo By Mohan Kumar B