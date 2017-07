ಖಗ್ರಾಸ ಚಂದ್ರಗ್ರಹಣ: ತಿರುಪತಿ ದೇವಾಲಯ ಬಂದ್

India

Balaraj Tantri



The temple of Lord Venkateswara, in Tirupati will remain closed on August 7th and 8th in view of lunar eclipse. Official sources said the doors of the main temple will be closed at 4.30 p.m. on August 7 and will be reopened at 2 a.m. on August 8. Darshan for the general public will be allowed only after 7AM on Aug 8.