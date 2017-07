ಅಜ್ಜ, ಅಜ್ಜಿ, ಮೊಮ್ಮಗಳ ಮುಂಬೈ ಟು ಲಂಡನ್ ರೋಚಕ ಕಾರು ಪ್ರಯಾಣ

India

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 16:54 [IST]

English summary

73 year old Badri Baldawa embarked on the road trip to London from Mumbai with his 64-year-old wife and 10-year-old granddaughter in their BMW X5, across 72 days, crossing 19 countries and covering 22,200 km.