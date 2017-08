ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಮತ ಹಾಕಿದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಸಿಗರು ಇವರೇ!

India

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Congress got a boost when the Election Commission of India disqualified two votes by Congress MLAs which were in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat. The disqualification of the two votes helped Ahmed Patel retain his Rajya Sabha seat for the fifth time. The two MLAs whose votes were disqualified were that of Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel. Following the order Patel said that he appreciated the same.